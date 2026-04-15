Maruti Suzuki India Crosses 1,300 Women Employees, Boosts Shopfloor Diversity

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Wednesday announced that it has strengthened its push for gender diversity, with its total women workforce across functions surpassing 1,300, driven by increased hiring on the shopfloor at its Gurugram and Manesar facilities.

The company has made notable progress over the past two years by systematically increasing the recruitment of women in vehicle manufacturing as well as engine and transmission roles.

These hires are now actively contributing on the shopfloor, handling responsibilities across assembly lines and quality control processes, where precision and consistency are critical.

Maruti Suzuki said women employees undergo the same level of on-the-job training and skill development programmes as their male counterparts, ensuring equal opportunities for career growth within the organisation.

Commenting on the development, Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the company has traditionally maintained a healthy representation of women across functions such as engineering, marketing and sales, finance, legal, logistics and supply chain.

However, he emphasised that true integration is reflected on the shopfloor, where employees directly contribute to building high-quality vehicles.

“However, real integration happens on the shopfloor when they work on building high-quality vehicles with precision and care. It is my personal wish to strengthen women representation at the shopfloor,” Takeuchi added.

He added that the company aims to further strengthen women's participation in manufacturing roles and has taken several steps to create a supportive ecosystem.

A detailed internal assessment was conducted to understand specific requirements, following which infrastructure upgrades were introduced to improve convenience and safety.

These measures include dedicated restrooms, changing areas, crèche facilities and enhanced security arrangements such as guards and patrolling during evening shifts.

In addition, the company has rolled out sensitisation programmes for employees to foster an inclusive work culture and ensure openness across teams.

Maruti Suzuki also mandates 100 per cent participation in Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) training to reinforce workplace safety and awareness.