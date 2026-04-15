Stalin Steps Up Campaign In Dharmapuri As TN Polls Approach

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 15 (IANS) With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, political activity across the state has intensified, with major parties ramping up their campaigns to secure voter support.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4, and the results will be declared the same day. Amid the high-stakes electoral battle, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin continued his campaign trail on Wednesday, focusing on the Dharmapuri district, a key battleground in the northern region of the state.

Earlier in the day, Stalin began his outreach with a morning walk in Palacode, where he engaged directly with local residents in an informal setting.

The interaction allowed him to connect with voters on a personal level, discussing local concerns and highlighting the achievements of his government.

During the walk, Stalin actively canvassed for votes in support of DMK candidate Senthil Kumar, who is contesting from the Palacode constituency.

The Chief Minister was seen interacting with shopkeepers, commuters, and residents, seeking their support and reinforcing the party's development narrative.

The Dharmapuri campaign is part of the DMK's broader strategy to consolidate its voter base while countering the opposition's aggressive outreach in the run-up to the polls.

Senior leaders across parties have been touring constituencies, holding roadshows, public meetings, and door-to-door campaigns to maximise voter engagement.

With just days left for campaigning to conclude, the political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu has reached a fever pitch. Alliances are being tested on the ground, and candidates are making last-minute efforts to sway undecided voters.

The coming days are expected to witness intensified campaigning by top leaders, as parties aim to secure a decisive mandate in what is shaping up to be a closely watched electoral contest.