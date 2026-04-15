Cabo Verde Shapes Africa's Health Future At High-Level World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Consultation

MENAFN - African Press Organization) PRAIA, Cape Verde, April 15, 2026/APO Group/ --

Cabo Verde has been standing out at the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional High-Level Consultation on the development of the Regional Strategic Plan 2026–2030 and Vision 2035, taking place from 13 to 17 April 2026 in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. Represented by a delegate from the Ministry of Health, the country has actively contributed to shaping this important strategic instrument for health in the African Region, bringing forward the specificities of Small Island Developing States (SIDS). Cabo Verde's participation has helped highlight challenges such as insularity, dependence on external supply chains, and limited economies of scale, while also showcasing concrete solutions, including telemedicine, digitalization of health systems, and strengthened primary health care with strong community engagement.

The consultation brings together Member States and partners to define regional priorities across four pillars-Universal Health Coverage, Resilience, Modernization, and Ownership & Sovereignty-within a process that will be jointly agreed by countries and submitted for approval at the WHO Regional Committee for Africa, scheduled for August 2026. This moment is considered decisive for aligning the continent's long-term vision with strategies that are implementable, fundable, and results-oriented. In this context, Cabo Verde's active participation reinforces the importance of ensuring that the realities of island countries are reflected in regional policies, contributing to more equitable, resilient, and sustainable health systems across Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO) - Cabo Verde.