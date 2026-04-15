IPL 2026: 'I Feel Strong, Have Gained Some Confidence,' Says Brevis On Returning To Usual Form For CSK

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) power-hitter Dewald Brevis expressed satisfaction after returning to action for the five-time champions, who beat Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday at their home ground, and highlighted the importance of regaining rhythm and confidence following his recovery from injury. He also lauded young Ayush Mhatreâ€TMs impact on the sideâ€TMs batting, calling him 'special'.

The South African batter, who had been sidelined from the first few games with a side strain, looked comfortable on his comeback and was pleased to contribute in a winning effort for the team.

"It was fun; I enjoyed it. It was great to be out here in front of the crowd, very special. And yeah, just spending time getting to know the wicket. It was a bit different compared to the other night, but yeah, lots of fun. It was absolutely great to dive around on the field as well, to have a good swing with the bat and just get a feel for it. It feels like Iâ€TMve gained some confidence because it wasnâ€TMt nice being out with a side strain. But yeah, I feel strong and Iâ€TMm glad we got the win,â€ Brevis told JioStar.

The Proteas star's return adds depth to the CSK batting unit, with the youngster known for his aggressive strokeplay and ability to shift momentum quickly. He also reserved special praise for emerging talent Mhatre, applauding the youngsterâ€TMs fearless style and natural approach to the game.

"Mhatre is special, he's young and he plays the way he does. Thatâ€TMs my wish for him, to continue being true to himself, have fun, and play like that no matter what. You will have ups and downs in your career, but itâ€TMs brilliant to see how he plays. He basically plays ball by ball, reacting and hitting it where it needs to go,â€ he added.

CSK, who now have two back-to-back wins from five games, will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.