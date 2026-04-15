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EU Leader Urges Energy Savings Amid Rising Costs, Regional Instability
(MENAFN) The European Union is increasingly focusing on lowering energy consumption as part of its response to rising costs linked to escalating tensions in the Middle East, according to statements.
The head of the European Commission highlighted that the bloc’s spending on fossil fuel imports has jumped by more than €22 billion ($26 billion) over the past six weeks, prompting the need for immediate action to curb demand.
"The least expensive energy is the energy that is not used," she said, emphasizing the importance of reducing overall consumption.
She explained that efforts should focus on lowering demand without limiting consumer choice, noting, “We should reduce demand while fully respecting the free choice of consumers, so we are looking at energy efficiency levels such as renovation of buildings or the renewal of equipment in industrial operations.”
In addition, the EU is exploring coordinated steps among member states, including jointly managing gas storage levels to prevent internal competition and potentially releasing shared oil reserves to strengthen their overall impact. These emergency strategies, she noted, would be designed carefully to avoid disrupting the single market.
Highlighting the broader context, she said, "What we are seeing in the Middle East is not some distant crisis, but in a world in which everything is connected, the effects are direct and they are immediate."
She also cautioned that the current situation underscores the heavy cost the EU is paying for its "overdependency on fossil fuels."
The head of the European Commission highlighted that the bloc’s spending on fossil fuel imports has jumped by more than €22 billion ($26 billion) over the past six weeks, prompting the need for immediate action to curb demand.
"The least expensive energy is the energy that is not used," she said, emphasizing the importance of reducing overall consumption.
She explained that efforts should focus on lowering demand without limiting consumer choice, noting, “We should reduce demand while fully respecting the free choice of consumers, so we are looking at energy efficiency levels such as renovation of buildings or the renewal of equipment in industrial operations.”
In addition, the EU is exploring coordinated steps among member states, including jointly managing gas storage levels to prevent internal competition and potentially releasing shared oil reserves to strengthen their overall impact. These emergency strategies, she noted, would be designed carefully to avoid disrupting the single market.
Highlighting the broader context, she said, "What we are seeing in the Middle East is not some distant crisis, but in a world in which everything is connected, the effects are direct and they are immediate."
She also cautioned that the current situation underscores the heavy cost the EU is paying for its "overdependency on fossil fuels."
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