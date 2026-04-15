Pakistan PM Sharif To Depart For Saudi Arabia Official Visit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Islamabad, Pakistan: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will depart for an official visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, his office said, as Islamabad continues rounds of diplomacy aimed at facilitating US-Iran peace talks.

"Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will depart from Islamabad for Jeddah today on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, accompanied by a high-level delegation," said a statement from his office.