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Pakistan PM Sharif To Depart For Saudi Arabia Official Visit

Pakistan PM Sharif To Depart For Saudi Arabia Official Visit


2026-04-15 02:07:24
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Islamabad, Pakistan: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will depart for an official visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, his office said, as Islamabad continues rounds of diplomacy aimed at facilitating US-Iran peace talks.

"Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will depart from Islamabad for Jeddah today on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, accompanied by a high-level delegation," said a statement from his office.

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The Peninsula

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