Shura Council Participates In 152Nd IPU Assembly In Istanbul

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Shura Council is participating with a delegation led by Speaker of the Shura Council

H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim in the 152nd General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the 217th Governing Council meeting in Istanbul, Turkiye, starting today for five days, under the theme“Nurturing hope, securing peace and ensuring justice for future generations.”

The session takes place amid complex international circumstances requiring multi-level parliamentary responses.

Its agenda covers international peace and security, building a fair and sustainable global economy, the role of parliaments in post-conflict governance, social justice, inclusive development, and the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals, as well as discussions on social inclusion and empowering persons with disabilities. Within this framework, the Speaker of the Shura Council participated in the Gulf meeting and the Arab parliamentary coordination meeting held in Istanbul yesterday.

The Gulf meeting discussed strengthening coordination and unifying positions among GCC legislative councils regarding items on the IPU agenda, while the Arab coordination meeting addressed topics including nominations for the IPU Secretary-General, vacancies in standing and sub-committees, the proposed emergency item, and coordination of Arab positions and views on agenda issues.

H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti, Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council, member of the Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and Vice-Chair of the IPU Arab Group, presented a briefing during the Arab group meeting reviewing the committee's work since the 151st General Assembly.