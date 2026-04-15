Temperatures To Rise 6 Degrees Celsius Above Average Before Weekend Shift

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 15 (Petra) - Temperatures in the Kingdom are expected to rise slightly on Wednesday, bringing warm spring weather to most regions and relatively hot conditions to the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, medium and high-altitude clouds will appear throughout the day, while moderate southeasterly winds may stir dust, particularly in the Badia.The warming trend will sharpen on Thursday, with temperatures climbing 5 to 6 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average. Most areas will remain warm, though conditions in the Badia and the Jordan Valley will transition from relatively hot to hot.Increased cloud cover at medium and high altitudes brings a possibility of scattered rain showers across various parts of the Kingdom, potentially accompanied by thunder.The heat intensifies further on Friday, maintaining warm to hot conditions during the daylight hours. However, the atmosphere will shift toward instability by evening as cloud cover increases.Meteorologists predict scattered rain and occasional thunderstorms, with winds shifting from moderate southeasterly to active westerly by nightfall, likely raising dust in desert areas.By Saturday, a significant drop in temperature is forecasted as a relatively cold and humid air mass moves into the region. Skies will remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with active southwestern winds expected to cause dust disturbances in the desert.In East Amman today, temperatures will reach a high of 27 degrees Celsius and a low of 16 degrees Celsius, while West Amman will see a range of 25 to 14 degrees Celsius. The Northern Highlands are expected to record 23 to 15 degrees Celsius, with the Sharrah Highlands at 24 to 14 degrees Celsius.In the desert regions, the high will reach 30 degrees Celsius, while the plains record 28 degrees Celsius. The Jordan Valley will experience significantly higher temperatures, with 33 degrees Celsius in the north and 35 degrees Celsius in the south. The Dead Sea and the Gulf of Aqaba are forecast to reach highs of 34 and 36 degrees Celsius, respectively.