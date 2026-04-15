Ukraine Downs 309 Of 324 Russian Drones In Overnight Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

Beginning at 18:00 on Tuesday, the enemy attacked Ukraine with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles launched from Russia's Rostov region, and 324 strike UAVs, including Shahed, Gerbera, Italmass, and other types, launched from Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), as well as Hvardiiske and Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea. Around 250 of the drones were Shahed-type UAVs.

The air assault was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

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According to preliminary data as of 07:00 on Wednesday, April 15, air defenses shot down or suppressed 309 drones across northern, southern, eastern, and central regions of Ukraine.

Hits by ballistic missiles and 13 strike UAVs were recorded at nine locations, while debris from downed targets fell at ten locations.

Several enemy drones remain in Ukrainian airspace.