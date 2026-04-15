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Russian Drones Strike Port Infrastructure In Odesa Region

Russian Drones Strike Port Infrastructure In Odesa Region


2026-04-15 02:04:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleh Kiper, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

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UkrinForm

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