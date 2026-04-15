Citryll Strengthens Intellectual Property Portfolio With Grant Of European Composition Of Matter Patent For CIT-013

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expected to provide exclusivity into 2039

Oss, Netherlands – 15 April 2026 – Citryll, a biotech company pioneering a transformative approach to treating immune-mediated inflammatory diseases by targeting Extracellular Traps (ETs), today announces that the European Patent Office has granted a composition of matter patent (EP3841120) covering CIT-013, the Company's lead drug candidate for the treatment of Extracellular Trap (ET)-driven pathologies.

The patent provides broad and long-term protection for CIT-013, covering all member states of the European Patent Office and will provide exclusivity until 2039, with potential for further extension. This latest approval adds to existing patent coverage in the USA, China, Japan, South Africa, and Mexico.

This European patent further strengthens Citryll's existing patent portfolio, which includes patents covering use of CIT-013 for the treatment of Eosinophil Extracellular Trap (EET)-associated diseases, as well as methods to identify patients with ET associated pathologies who might respond to CIT-013 ET resolving therapy.

Renato Chirivi, Chief Technology Officer, commented:“The grant of the European CIT-013 composition of matter patent is a significant milestone for Citryll, underscoring the novelty of our science. It reinforces our confidence in the potential of CIT-013 to transform the treatment of ET-driven immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. This granted European patent secures an important layer of protection as we advance CIT-013 through clinical development in HS, RA and beyond.”

The patent, entitled“antibodies binding to citrullinated histone 2a and/or 4” (European Patent number 384112) protects the CIT-013 product per se.

-ENDS-

About CIT-013

CIT-013 is Citryll's first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting Extracellular Traps (ETs), a key driver of inflammation in RA and other immune-mediated diseases, which has yet to be addressed therapeutically. It has a unique dual mechanism of action, which enhances the clearance of existing ETs and inhibits the formation of new ETs. CIT-013 is highly selective for its epitope, minimizing off-target effects and representing a potentially transformative therapeutic strategy, going beyond individual pathway management and symptom treatment.

About Citryll

Citryll is pioneering a transformative approach to treating inflammatory diseases by targeting Extracellular Traps (ETs), a fundamental component of the inflammatory process that has yet to be addressed therapeutically.

Citryll is developing the first ET-targeting therapy and potentially creating a new class of therapeutics with broad applications across immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.

Our lead asset, CIT-013, is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody with a unique dual mechanism of action: it enhances the clearance of existing ETs and inhibits the formation of new ETs.

By addressing this key driver of inflammation, CIT-013 has the potential to offer a differentiated and comprehensive treatment option for conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and hidradenitis suppurativa, where current therapies often fall short of providing adequate disease control.

Contacts

Citryll

Sjoerd van Gorp, COO / CFO

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Citryll Media Contacts

ICR Healthcare

Amber Fennell, Stephanie Cuthbert, Evi Useh

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