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Vance Expected To Lead Next U.S.-Iran Talks As Pakistan Role Grows

Vance Expected To Lead Next U.S.-Iran Talks As Pakistan Role Grows


2026-04-15 02:01:20
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) CNN reported that JD Vance is expected to lead the next round of negotiations with Iran, signaling a high-level U.S. commitment to advancing diplomatic engagement.

According to the report, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are also expected to join the delegation, reinforcing the strategic importance Washington places on the talks.

Earlier, Donald Trump said negotiations between the United States and Iran could resume within days, with a strong possibility of being hosted again by Pakistan.

Trump told the New York Post that there is a“greater likelihood” delegations will return to Pakistan, emphasizing the country's growing and constructive role in facilitating dialogue between the two sides.

Reports suggest that renewed talks between Tehran and Washington may take place later this week in Islamabad, raising expectations of continued diplomatic engagement despite earlier setbacks.

Pakistan hosted direct negotiations over the weekend, marking one of the highest-level engagements between the United States and Iran since the Iranian Revolution, which reshaped relations between the two countries.

Although the initial round ended without a formal agreement, both sides expressed willingness to continue discussions, with Pakistani officials reportedly working to coordinate the timing and agenda of the next round.

With senior U.S. officials expected to lead the upcoming talks and Pakistan actively mediating, renewed negotiations could provide a critical opportunity to ease tensions and explore pathways toward a broader diplomatic resolution.

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Khaama Press

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