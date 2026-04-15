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Lebanon, Israel Begin Direct Talks In Washington

Lebanon, Israel Begin Direct Talks In Washington


2026-04-15 02:01:18
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Direct negotiations between diplomatic delegations from Lebanon and Israel have begun in Washington, marking a rare and potentially significant step toward diplomatic engagement.

According to ABC News, the talks are being hosted by Marco Rubio, highlighting Washington's active role in facilitating dialogue between the two long-standing adversaries.

The report said that the ambassadors of both countries in Washington are leading their respective delegations, indicating a high-level but cautious diplomatic effort to explore possible areas of agreement.

This marks the first direct talks between Lebanon and Israel in more than three decades, raising expectations of a possible diplomatic breakthrough despite longstanding hostility and unresolved territorial disputes.

The discussions come as conflict between Israel and Hezbollah continues, underscoring the fragile security environment surrounding the negotiations and complicating prospects for immediate progress.

Lebanon and Israel remain technically in a state of war, with no formal diplomatic relations, and previous indirect negotiations have largely focused on border disputes and maritime boundaries.

Hezbollah, a powerful political and military force in Lebanon backed by Iran, has dismissed the talks as ineffective and warned it would not adhere to any agreement reached.

Despite skepticism from key actors and ongoing hostilities, the Washington talks signal renewed international efforts to ease tensions, though any lasting agreement is likely to face significant challenges.

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Khaama Press

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