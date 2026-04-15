Viral Post: Woman Friend Visits For 15 Minutes In Kolkata, Landlord Threatens FIR Internet Reacts

A post from a Kolkata-based professional went viral when he claimed that his landlord turned a small matter into a severe one, even calling his parents and threatening police action. Arnab Saha, an associate consultant with a Big 4 firm, posted about his experience on X (previously Twitter), querying if his landlord had any legal justification for such a response.

“Landlords of Kolkata are the worst,” he began, before recounting what happened. According to Saha, the event occurred on April 12, when a female companion went to use the loo. He offered to take her to his rented accommodation so she could quickly use the facilities before they headed out again.

However, the building's caretaker promptly alerted the landlord of her presence."In less than 5 minutes, the flat's caretaker called the owner to inform him that Arnab was bringing a girl here," Saha added. The landlord attempted to call Saha, but his phone was on silent, causing him to miss the call. When he did not respond, the landlord allegedly reached out to Saha's parents and threatened to involve the police.

“When we got out maybe 15 mins at max, I saw so many calls from the owner and parents. I picked them one by one and came to realise what happened to me in just 15 minutes,” he wrote, expressing his disbelief. He then asked,“Is it that easy to put and FIR on a person? I don't know any lawyer or anyone? Is it really possible?''

Check Out Viral Post

Landlords of kolkata are the worst:- Yesterday at night my friend needed to use washroom- I told you can use mine, then we will go out- It's not even 5 mins, The caretaker of the flat called the owner that arnab is bringing a girl here- Owner called me, my phone was silent...

- Arnab D. Saha (@TheArnabSaha) April 13, 2026

Social Media Reactions

The tweet sparked immediate comments online, with other individuals weighing in on the subject. While some encouraged him to move out, others suggested pursuing legal action against the landlord for what they perceived as a violation of privacy.

One user remarked, "Just tell him that starting next month, you'll declare the rent as an expense and report his PAN. Also, say that you will declare to IT that you have been paying all of your rent in cash, and he will be requested to do so. See the following reaction."

Another person said, "Why does he feel the need to be your parent when you are a functioning adult? Is it really so difficult to focus on your own business?"