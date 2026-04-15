Wedding Turns To Tragedy: Wife's Death By Suicide Sparks Suspicion, Husband Booked In Gurgaon

A 38‐year‐old woman died by suicide at her residence in Sector 48 on Monday evening, leading police to register a case of abetment against her husband and relatives. The FIR was filed at Sadar police station after the woman's family lodged a complaint.

The deceased, identified as Saroj, lived with her husband at Vipul World in Sector 48. She was a homemaker. According to police, a preliminary inquiry suggests she had an argument with her husband shortly before the incident.

Investigation Underway

A police team reached the spot and began inquest proceedings. The body was sent for autopsy and later handed over to the family. Officials confirmed that statements from relatives and neighbours are being recorded to establish the sequence of events.

Investigators are also examining whether there was any history of domestic discord or harassment. Police said legal action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry. No arrests have been made so far.