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Sonu Sood, With Family, Offers Prayers At Tirumala Venkateswara Temple

Sonu Sood, With Family, Offers Prayers At Tirumala Venkateswara Temple


2026-04-15 02:00:50
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Sonu Sood's Family Visit

Actor Sonu Sood offered prayers at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple during the sacred Thomala Seva on Wednesday. The actor was accompanied by his wife, Sonali, and son Ishant as they participated in the early morning ritual dedicated to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

Sonu Sood and his son were seen dressed in a white veshti (dhoti), an unstitched garment widely worn in South India for religious occasions. Draped over their bare torsos were vibrant red-and-gold angavastrams. Both also wore a sacred thread, known as Kalawa or Mauli, tied around their wrists. Sonali Sood complemented the traditional setting in an elegant emerald green saree, featuring a gold zari border.

Other Dignitaries at the Shrine

The Tirumala shrine also witnessed visits from other prominent personalities. Film actress Samyuktha Menon offered prayers dressed in an off-white saree. Meanwhile, former Indian cricket captain Mithali Raj participated in the Thomala Seva rituals, while Indian badminton player Srikanth Kidambi visited the temple along with his wife to seek blessings.

About Tirumala Venkateswara Temple

Situated atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills in Andhra Pradesh, the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as Balaji. The centuries-old shrine remains one of the most visited religious sites in the country, attracting millions of devotees annually from India and abroad.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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