Wamiqa Gabbi To Kiara Advani: Akshay Kumar's 6 Youngest Co-Stars Born After His Debut

Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' releases April 17, where the 58-year-old stars opposite Wamiqa Gabbi, 36 years younger. Here's a look at his youngest co-stars, younger than his career itself.

Age: 35 years

Born: 31 July 1991

Akshay Kumar made his debut with 'Saugandh' on 25 January 1991, while Kiara Advani was born just months later. She has since starred alongside him in 'Laxmii'.

Age: 34 years

Born: 31 January 1992

Amy Jackson starred opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Singh Is Bliing'. She was born nearly a year after his debut film 'Saugandh' released in 1991.

Age: 32 years

Born: 29 September 1993

In 'Bhooth Bangla', Akshay Kumar stars opposite Wamiqa Gabbi, who is 26 years younger than him. She wasn't even born when his debut film 'Saugandh' released in 1991.

Age: 30 years

Born: 1 May 1995

Radhika Madan starred opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Sarfira'. She was born four years after his debut film 'Saugandh' released in 1991.

Age: 30 years

Born: 12 August 1995

Sara Ali Khan was born four years after Akshay Kumar's debut. She starred with him in 'Atrangi Re', playing both his wife and daughter. Sara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, who are close to Akshay.

Age: 28 years

Born: 14 May 1997

Manushi Chhillar was born about six years after Akshay Kumar's debut. She made her film debut opposite him in 'Samrat Prithviraj' and later starred with him again in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.