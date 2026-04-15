Wamiqa Gabbi To Kiara Advani: Akshay Kumar's 6 Youngest Co-Stars Born After His Debut
Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' releases April 17, where the 58-year-old stars opposite Wamiqa Gabbi, 36 years younger. Here's a look at his youngest co-stars, younger than his career itself.
Age: 35 years
Born: 31 July 1991
Akshay Kumar made his debut with 'Saugandh' on 25 January 1991, while Kiara Advani was born just months later. She has since starred alongside him in 'Laxmii'.
Age: 34 years
Born: 31 January 1992
Amy Jackson starred opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Singh Is Bliing'. She was born nearly a year after his debut film 'Saugandh' released in 1991.
Age: 32 years
Born: 29 September 1993
In 'Bhooth Bangla', Akshay Kumar stars opposite Wamiqa Gabbi, who is 26 years younger than him. She wasn't even born when his debut film 'Saugandh' released in 1991.
Age: 30 years
Born: 1 May 1995
Radhika Madan starred opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Sarfira'. She was born four years after his debut film 'Saugandh' released in 1991.
Age: 30 years
Born: 12 August 1995
Sara Ali Khan was born four years after Akshay Kumar's debut. She starred with him in 'Atrangi Re', playing both his wife and daughter. Sara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, who are close to Akshay.
Age: 28 years
Born: 14 May 1997
Manushi Chhillar was born about six years after Akshay Kumar's debut. She made her film debut opposite him in 'Samrat Prithviraj' and later starred with him again in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.
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