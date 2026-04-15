CSK Crush KKR By 32 Runs! Chennai Roars Back, Kolkata's Nightmare Continues IPL Highlights

Chennai Super Kings delivered a dominant performance to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs in IPL 2026. A strong batting display followed by Noor Ahmad's match-winning spell sealed the game. While CSK gains momentum, KKR's losing streak deepens, raising serious concerns for their campaign. 0:00 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 1:00 - Sanju Samson played a crucial knock of 48 runs 3:50 - CSK climbs up points table after crucial win

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