Barmer Stays Hottest At 41.6 Degrees In Rajasthan, Kota Second At 41.5

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 15 (IANS) Sizzling summers have escalated heat conditions across Rajasthan, as temperatures rose sharply in multiple regions in the last 24 hours, with Barmer staying hottest at 41.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Kota at 41.5 degrees.

Barmer and Jaisalmer crossed 40 degrees Celsius on Monday, and Kota has now recorded temperatures above 41 degrees on Wednesday. Churu and Chittorgarh followed Kota and crossed the 40-degree mark

As the heat intensifies, warm winds have begun sweeping across western Rajasthan during daytime hours, adding to the discomfort.

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur on Wednesday issued a warning that heatwave conditions are likely to set in across parts of the state from April 17. Over the past 24 hours, from Tuesday morning to evening, clear skies prevailed across Rajasthan. Strong and continuous sunshine led to a sharp rise in daytime temperatures across several districts. On Tuesday, Barmer recorded the highest maximum temperature at 41.6 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Kota at 41.5 degrees.

Jaisalmer and Churu also witnessed intense heat, with maximum temperatures reaching 40.5 degrees Celsius. Despite the scorching daytime conditions, a slight change in the weather was observed in the evening. Light cloud cover developed over parts of Jhunjhunu, Sikar, and Alwar districts, accompanied by gentle breezes that brought temporary relief. Similar cloud activity was also reported from some areas of Nagaur later in the evening.

The Meteorological Centre has indicated that heat conditions are expected to intensify further in the coming days. A Yellow Alert for heatwave conditions has been issued for several districts in western Rajasthan. For April 17, Sri Ganganagar, Jaisalmer, and Barmer are likely to experience heatwave conditions.

On April 18, the alert will continue for Sri Ganganagar and Barmer. Residents have been advised to take precautions as temperatures are expected to remain high and conditions may become increasingly severe.