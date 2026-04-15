US Blockade Resets Power Dynamic For 100 Years, Says White House

US Dominance a 'Checkmate' Move, Says White House

White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller on Tuesday (local time) said that the US blockade of Iran's ports represents a decisive shift in global power dynamics, asserting that Tehran risks becoming a "footnote" if it fails to change course and make a deal with Washington.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Miller described the blockade as a strategic move that reinforces American dominance, particularly at sea. "What you're watching now in Iran with the implementation of this blockade is the total resetting of the American power dynamic for the next 100 years," he said.

Miller emphasised the importance of maritime control in shaping geopolitical outcomes, stating that the United States possesses the world's most powerful military and navy, enabling it to dictate outcomes in major foreign policy confrontations.

He further claimed that US President Donald Trump has placed Iran in a no-win situation. "President Trump is saying we, the United States, have the world's not just most powerful military, most powerful navy. And whoever controls the seas is able to control the outcomes in any foreign policy showdown," the Deputy Chief of Staff said. "President Trump has put Iran in a box; he's played the checkmate move. And so now no matter what path Iran chooses, America wins," he added.

Outlining possible scenarios, he noted that if Iran agrees to a deal, it would be beneficial for all parties. However, if Tehran faces prolonged economic isolation due to the blockade, global systems would adjust without it. "If Iran chooses the path of economic strangulation by blockade, then the world will pass Iran by. New energy routes will be established, new supply chains will be established, and other nations throughout the region, throughout the world, and especially America will power the world and Iran will become a footnote," he said.

Miller added that the current approach places the United States in what he described as a "win-win posture".

CENTCOM Confirms Blockade Implementation

His remarks come amid an announcement by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday that a comprehensive blockade of Iran's ports has been successfully implemented, with US forces asserting maritime dominance across key regional waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said that within 36 hours of the operation's launch, US forces had effectively halted all maritime trade entering and leaving Iran. "A blockade of Iranian ports has been fully implemented as U.S. forces maintain maritime superiority in the Middle East. An estimated 90 per cent of Iran's economy is fueled by international trade by sea. In less than 36 hours since the blockade was implemented, U.S. forces have completely stopped economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea," the statement said. (ANI)

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