Sheeba Wishes Her 'Google' Manasi Joshi Roy On Birthday, Says 'She Makes Life Exciting For Everyone'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actress Sheeba took to her social media account to share a heartfelt birthday wish for her best friend and actress Manasi Joshi Roy.

Sheeba shared a fun video montage compiling all of Manasi's fun moments.

She captioned it as,“Happy Birthday to the main character of every adventure we never knew we needed

@manasijoshiroy AKA GOOGLE.”

She added,“The one who can plan a holiday like a pro, pick a restaurant that never misses (from the tiniest hole-in-the-wall to full Michelin magic), and still somehow leave room for dessert and another adventure.”

The actress added,“You've got that rare mix-funny, kind, caring... and just the right amount of“let's try it, why not?” energy that makes life way more exciting for everyone around you.”

“Also, special mention: thank you for introducing me to pickleball... though I'm not sure you knew you were creating a full-blown pickle monster.”

Wishing the birthday girl further, Sheeba wrote,“Here's to more stamps on passports, more unforgettable meals, more spontaneous plans, and more stories that sound slightly unbelievable but are 100% us.

Love you always-stay exactly this beautifully curious, adventurous & fun.”

Talking about Manasi Joshi Roy, the actress is is a well-known name in Indian television.

She was admired for her performances in popular shows like Saaya, Kkusum, and Gharwali Uparwali.

On the personal front, she is married to actor Rohit Roy and are parents to a daughter.

Manasi Joshi Roy is the sister-in-law of television star Ronit Roy.