Warming Trend Builds After Cool Start To The Week

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 12 (Petra) -- A gradual but sustained rise in temperatures is set to define the weather pattern in the coming days, following relatively cool conditions prevailing on Sunday, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.Sunday's weather remains relatively cool across most regions, while warmer conditions continue in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low clouds are concentrated over northern and central areas, with northwesterly winds blowing at moderate speeds and becoming active at times.The outlook points to a slight increase in temperatures on Monday, bringing sunny and mild conditions across most regions, while low-lying areas remain comparatively warmer. Winds will remain northwesterly and moderate.A more pronounced warming trend is expected on Tuesday, with temperatures rising noticeably and conditions turning broadly warm under clear skies. Winds will shift southeasterly, blowing at moderate speeds and becoming active at times, particularly in Badia regions.Temperatures are forecast to climb further on Wednesday, extending the warming trend and pushing conditions toward warmer levels across most regions, and relatively hot conditions in southern low-lying areas, including Aqaba. High clouds are expected, while southeasterly winds will strengthen, becoming active and raising dust, especially in desert areas.Temperature ranges on Sunday reflect the prevailing conditions, with East Amman forecast between 17 C and 9 C, and West Amman between 15 C and 7 C. Northern highlands will record 14 C to 6 C, while the Sharah highlands range between 15 C and 5 C.In the Badia, temperatures are expected between 22 C and 8 C, and in the plains between 17 C and 9 C. The northern Jordan Valley is forecast at 26 C to 12 C, rising to 29 C to 15 C in the southern valley. The Dead Sea will record 28 C to 14 C, while Aqaba reaches 30 C to 16 C.