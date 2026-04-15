A-1 Little John Marks Over 25 Years Of Growth, Expanding From A Single Employee To A 60-Person Regional Leader In Portable Sanitation And Construction Site Services

MENAFN - GetNews) Family-owned Denison, TX company earns Nextdoor Neighborhood Favorite recognition, ISNetworld safety qualification, and a near-perfect Google rating while serving 3,000+ customers across North Texas and Southern Oklahoma

DENISON, TX - A-1 Little John, Inc., a family-owned portable sanitation and construction site services company headquartered in Denison, Texas, is celebrating more than 25 years of continuous growth since Jim and Shellee Copeland purchased the business in October 1998. What began as a small operation with a single employee has since expanded into a regional industry leader with over 60 employees, more than 40 service trucks, thousands of rental units, and two locations serving the greater North Texas and Southern Oklahoma region.

“When Shellee and I took over in 1998, we saw an opportunity to build something that served our community,” said Jim Copeland, CEO and President of A-1 Little John.

Community Recognition and Industry Credentials

A-1 Little John's commitment to service excellence has earned the company recognition on multiple fronts. The company has been named a Nextdoor Neighborhood Favorite in three neighborhoods across the Texoma region, a community-voted designation reflecting strong local trust and satisfaction. Additionally, A-1 Little John holds an ISNetworld safety qualification (ID: 400-713795), a rigorous third-party contractor compliance platform widely used across the construction and oil and gas sectors.

The company also maintains a 4.9 to 5.0 star Google rating across more than 60 verified reviews and has earned seven peer endorsements from local business owners on the Alignable professional networking platform.

Outstanding Safety Record

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) records show A-1 Little John has achieved a 0% vehicle out-of-service rate across 19 inspections over the past 24 months - dramatically outperforming the 22.26% national average. With 48 drivers and more than 1.7 million miles driven in 2025, this safety record reflects the company's investment in maintenance and training.

Comprehensive Site Services Across Four Divisions

A-1 Little John operates across four service divisions: construction services (including standard and high-rise portable restrooms, roll-off dumpsters, temporary fencing, HydroVac excavation, and hand wash stations), industrial services (including tank cleaning, remediation, and waste transportation), event services (featuring standard units through luxury flushing restroom trailers with climate control), and residential services (including septic tank pumping and emergency disaster relief).

A Multi-Generational Family Business

The Copeland family's roots in the waste services industry date back to 1976, when Jim's parents, Don and Martha Copeland, opened a solid waste and landfill operation in the region. Today, the next generation is actively involved in leadership: Clay Copeland serves as Vice President of Operations, and Cody Copeland serves as Vice President of Sales. A-1 Little John operates from its headquarters in Denison, TX and a second location in Kennedale, TX, serving customers within approximately 70 miles of Sherman, Texas.

About A-1 Little John

A-1 Little John, Inc. is a family-owned portable sanitation and construction site services company based in Denison, Texas, serving North Texas and Southern Oklahoma since 1998. With over 60 employees, 40+ GPS-equipped service trucks, and thousands of rental units, A-1 Little John provides construction, industrial, event, and residential site solutions to more than 3,000 active customers.

For more information, visit a1littlejohn.