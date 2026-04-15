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Licious Expands Offline Footprint With Its Biggest Flagship Store In HSR Layout, Bengaluru
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 14th April 2026: Licious, India's most loved D2C meat and seafood brand, has announced the launch of its flagship retail store in HSR Layout, Bengaluru. Spanning approximately 2,000 sq. ft., this is the brand's largest meat destination in the city, designed to deliver a comprehensive, premium experience for walk-in customers while also functioning as a high-efficiency fulfilment hub for the surrounding catchment.
Located at Sri Sai Arcade on 24th Main Road, HSR Layout, Bengaluru (1034/A, Ground Floor, 1st Sector, 560102), the store launch marks a significant step in Licious' retail expansion strategy, bringing its full-stack capabilities across sourcing, product innovation, and customer experience into a single format. The store blends offline discovery with the speed of online ordering, enabling 15-minute deliveries across the HSR neighbourhood. This dual-format approach underscores Licious' focus on building a connected, high-efficiency retail ecosystem.
"At Licious, we are constantly reimagining how consumers experience meat and seafood. With this flagship store, we are bringing the complete Licious experience closer to our customers by combining a premium in-store environment with the speed and reliability of our online platform. This launch reflects our broader vision of building modern meat and seafood destinations that are rooted in trust, innovation, and customer-centricity", said R Chandramohan, Senior Vice President - Offline Business, Licious.
The flagship outlet has been thoughtfully designed to showcase Licious' widest assortment in a modern, well-organised environment. The layout allows customers to comfortably explore the range while engaging with a contemporary meat retail format that prioritises ease, accessibility, and visual appeal.
The store features an extensive portfolio of over 100 SKUs, including fresh chicken, mutton, and a wide selection of freshwater and seawater fish. In addition, customers can choose from a diverse range of ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, including momos, kebabs, crispies, and more. The assortment has been curated to reflect the diverse preferences of the HSR community, catering to multiple cuisines, cultures, and household needs, positioning the store as a one-stop destination for meat and seafood.
Freshness, quality, and hygiene remain central to the Licious promise. All products available at the store are fresh and chilled, ensuring superior taste and consistency. The brand continues to follow responsible and sustainable sourcing practices, maintaining the stringent quality standards that define the Licious ecosystem.
The retail experience is further elevated through international-standard visual merchandising, creating a clean, modern, and premium environment. Customers also have access to trained Meat Experts who provide assistance with product selection and offer customised cuts tailored to specific dishes and cooking requirements.
With the launch of its flagship HSR store, Licious continues to redefine meat and seafood retail in India, setting new benchmarks in quality, convenience, and customer experience. The brand has also recently introduced momos as part of its growing ready-to-cook range, catering to evolving consumer preferences.
About Licious:
Licious is India's first D2C unicorn, built with a vision to bring trust, honesty and joy to the meat and seafood category. Backed by India's only fully integrated 0–4°C cold chain, backward integration through bio-secure poultry farms, and rigorous controls across freshwater fish and seafood, Licious has set new benchmarks for safety, freshness, and quality. The brand continues to elevate everyday meals and build a thriving ecosystem for farmers, meat technicians, supply partners and delivery heroes. Trusted by 4.5 million consumers, Licious offers a portfolio of 300+ SKUs spanning fresh meat and seafood, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-eat categories. With five state-of-the-art processing centres, Licious now serves India's top metros through a strong digital presence, supported by 60+ retail stores and fast-growing quick commerce partnerships, including Flash - brand's own 30-minute delivery promise across major urban clusters.
Located at Sri Sai Arcade on 24th Main Road, HSR Layout, Bengaluru (1034/A, Ground Floor, 1st Sector, 560102), the store launch marks a significant step in Licious' retail expansion strategy, bringing its full-stack capabilities across sourcing, product innovation, and customer experience into a single format. The store blends offline discovery with the speed of online ordering, enabling 15-minute deliveries across the HSR neighbourhood. This dual-format approach underscores Licious' focus on building a connected, high-efficiency retail ecosystem.
"At Licious, we are constantly reimagining how consumers experience meat and seafood. With this flagship store, we are bringing the complete Licious experience closer to our customers by combining a premium in-store environment with the speed and reliability of our online platform. This launch reflects our broader vision of building modern meat and seafood destinations that are rooted in trust, innovation, and customer-centricity", said R Chandramohan, Senior Vice President - Offline Business, Licious.
The flagship outlet has been thoughtfully designed to showcase Licious' widest assortment in a modern, well-organised environment. The layout allows customers to comfortably explore the range while engaging with a contemporary meat retail format that prioritises ease, accessibility, and visual appeal.
The store features an extensive portfolio of over 100 SKUs, including fresh chicken, mutton, and a wide selection of freshwater and seawater fish. In addition, customers can choose from a diverse range of ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, including momos, kebabs, crispies, and more. The assortment has been curated to reflect the diverse preferences of the HSR community, catering to multiple cuisines, cultures, and household needs, positioning the store as a one-stop destination for meat and seafood.
Freshness, quality, and hygiene remain central to the Licious promise. All products available at the store are fresh and chilled, ensuring superior taste and consistency. The brand continues to follow responsible and sustainable sourcing practices, maintaining the stringent quality standards that define the Licious ecosystem.
The retail experience is further elevated through international-standard visual merchandising, creating a clean, modern, and premium environment. Customers also have access to trained Meat Experts who provide assistance with product selection and offer customised cuts tailored to specific dishes and cooking requirements.
With the launch of its flagship HSR store, Licious continues to redefine meat and seafood retail in India, setting new benchmarks in quality, convenience, and customer experience. The brand has also recently introduced momos as part of its growing ready-to-cook range, catering to evolving consumer preferences.
About Licious:
Licious is India's first D2C unicorn, built with a vision to bring trust, honesty and joy to the meat and seafood category. Backed by India's only fully integrated 0–4°C cold chain, backward integration through bio-secure poultry farms, and rigorous controls across freshwater fish and seafood, Licious has set new benchmarks for safety, freshness, and quality. The brand continues to elevate everyday meals and build a thriving ecosystem for farmers, meat technicians, supply partners and delivery heroes. Trusted by 4.5 million consumers, Licious offers a portfolio of 300+ SKUs spanning fresh meat and seafood, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-eat categories. With five state-of-the-art processing centres, Licious now serves India's top metros through a strong digital presence, supported by 60+ retail stores and fast-growing quick commerce partnerships, including Flash - brand's own 30-minute delivery promise across major urban clusters.
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