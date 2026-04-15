Rongali Bihu Festival Celebrates New Beginnings, Spirit Of Togetherness, Says PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended warm greetings to the people of Assam and the Assamese diaspora on the occasion of Rongali Bihu, calling it a vibrant festival that celebrates new beginnings, prosperity and togetherness.

Posting on X, the Prime Minister wrote:“Warm greetings on Rongali Bihu! This vibrant festival celebrates new beginnings, prosperity and the spirit of togetherness. This festival beautifully showcases the Assamese culture, which is gaining popularity all across. I pray for a year filled with success, happiness and wonderful health.”

Joining the celebrations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his wishes to the people of Assam on Bohag Bihu, highlighting its cultural and emotional significance.

He posted:“Greetings to our sisters and brothers of Assam on the joyous occasion of Bohag Bihu. May this celebration of new beginnings bring happiness, prosperity and good health, ushering in a year of progress for all.”

Union Minister J.P. Nadda also extended his greetings, wishing prosperity and happiness in the Assamese New Year.

He wrote:“Wishing a very Happy Bohag Bihu to all my Assamese brothers and sisters. As the new year begins, may it open doors to new hopes and bright beginnings. Wishing you and your loved ones a year full of smiles, good health and prosperity always.”

Bihu is the chief cultural and harvest festival of Assam, celebrated by all Assamese people regardless of religion, caste or creed. It consists of a set of three distinct festivals that mark different phases of the agricultural and rice cultivation cycle throughout the year.

Among them, Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu, is the most significant and is celebrated in mid-April as the Assamese New Year and the arrival of spring.

The seven-day festival of merriment is marked by vibrant Bihu dances, traditional songs, community feasts, and the wearing of new clothes. People also exchange the traditional Assamese Gamocha, symbolising respect and goodwill.

The celebrations reflect Assam's rich cultural heritage and its deep connection with nature and the agrarian calendar, bringing communities together in joy, unity and renewal.