Liquor Vendor Beaten To Death In Faridabad For Refusing To Serve Late-Night Drinking Group

MENAFN - IANS) Faridabad, April 15 (IANS) In a shocking and tragic incident from Haryana's Faridabad, a 28-year-old man was beaten to death after he refused to allow a group of youths to drink late at night at his liquor vending enclosure. The brutal killing has raised serious concerns over the law and order situation in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The incident took place in Sector 3 on Tuesday night, where the victim, identified as Aadesh, was operating an enclosure near a liquor shop. According to officials, sometime after midnight, a group of youths arrived at the spot and demanded to be served alcohol. When Aadesh refused, an argument broke out, which quickly escalated into a violent confrontation.

Within minutes, the situation turned deadly as a mob of 10 to 12 miscreants allegedly attacked him. Armed with sticks and clubs, and using their fists, they brutally assaulted Aadesh, leaving him critically injured. He later succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Upon receiving information, police teams rushed to the spot, took custody of the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination. Officials confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The police have identified 10 to 12 suspects involved in the crime and stated that efforts are ongoing to arrest all the accused at the earliest.

The gruesome incident has triggered fear and panic among local residents, once again putting the spotlight on public safety and policing in the area.

Aadesh, a native of the Etawah-Auraiya region in Uttar Pradesh, had been running the enclosure to support his family. His untimely death has left his loved ones devastated.

Notably, this is not an isolated case.

On April 10, another violent incident was reported near the Badarpur border under the Sarai Khawaja police station area in Faridabad, where a 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following a dispute with three youths. The main accused in that case, identified as Sunny, has been apprehended, and the weapon used in the crime has also been recovered.