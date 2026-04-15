PM Modi To Visit Karnataka's Adichunchanagiri Today CM Siddaramaiah To Receive Him (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Srikshetra Adichunchanagiri on Wednesday, with a tightly planned itinerary covering travel, religious engagements, and onward journey to Kerala.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi at HAL Airport in Bengaluru.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy stated, "I wholeheartedly welcome the Hon'ble Prime Minister of the nation, Narendra Modi, who is arriving to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the Guru Bhairavaikya Mandir of the revered Jagadguru, His Holiness Dr Sri Sri Sri Balagangadharanatha Mahaswamiji, of Sri Kshetra Adichunchanagiri Mahasansthan Math."

Kumaraswamy further stated, "It gives me immense joy that the respected Prime Minister is visiting my home district, Mandya, to take part in this sacred and auspicious event. On behalf of the people of Mandya district and the entire state, I extend a warm welcome to the Hon'ble Prime Minister."

Shortly after his arrival, PM Modi will travel by an Indian Army helicopter to Adichunchanagiri. The helicopter is scheduled to land at the helipad of Shrigiri Tapovana.

From the helipad, he will proceed by car to Adichunchanagiri Math, where he will participate in various religious rituals and attend a stage programme.

PM Modi will inaugurate Sri Guru Bhairavakya Mandira at the Mutt in Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district.

He is the first Prime Minister to visit Adichunchanagiri Mutt.

The Prime Minister will be felicitated with a 'Mysuru Peta' made by using Mysuru and Benaras silk.

The development has also assumed political significance as the Adichunchanagiri Mutt is revered by the Vokkaliga community, which has a significant presence in the South Karnataka region.

However, Union Minister Kumaraswamy described the programme as a non-political, inclusive gathering that would see participation from leaders across parties and large numbers of devotees.

Former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda, along with several dignitaries, would also attend the event.

Following the programme, the Prime Minister will leave the Math at 12.05 p.m. and travel back to the helipad by car. At 12.15 p.m., he will depart by helicopter to HAL Airport in Bengaluru.

Later, at 1 p.m., Prime Minister Modi will leave Bengaluru by a special flight to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala for his next engagement.