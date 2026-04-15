Vishu Is About Hope And Happiness: PM Modi On Malayalam New Year

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings on the auspicious occasion of Vishu and said this festival is about hope and happiness.

PM Modi took to social media 'X' and said, "Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Vishu! This festival is about hope and happiness. It emphasises on positivity and gratitude towards all. May the coming year be full of joy, prosperity and good health. May the year bring new opportunities, success and peace all around."

Vishu, often associated with the Malayalam New Year, is being observed on April 15, marking the start of the Medam month in the Malayalam calendar. Celebrated mainly in Kerala, the festival represents fresh beginnings, prosperity, and optimism for the coming year.

Although Vishu is widely regarded as a New Year celebration, the official Malayalam New Year begins on the first day of Chingam. Still, many people in the Malabar region consider Vishu to be the astrological New Year.

The day starts with the sacred ritual of Vishukkani, where individuals view an arrangement of items such as fruits, flowers, rice, coins, and a mirror as their first sight of the day, which is believed to bring good luck. People wear new clothes, perform prayers, exchange monetary gifts known as Vishukkaineetam, and share a traditional festive meal. Altogether, Vishu reflects joy, renewal, and cultural richness.

Beyond its festive aspects, Vishu carries a deeper message of starting anew with clarity, positivity, and faith. Its customs promote gratitude, mindfulness, and personal growth. Even in modern, busy lifestyles, the festival remains meaningful by encouraging people to stay connected to their roots while welcoming new possibilities with confidence.

Vishu embodies the spirit of new beginnings, abundance, and spiritual awakening. From the meaningful Vishukkani ritual to the happiness of sharing Vishukkaineetam and festive dishes, the celebration beautifully combines tradition and purpose, making it one of Kerala's most treasured festivals.