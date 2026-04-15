Anupam Kher Meets Anil Kumble: Graceful, Grounded And Full Of Quiet Dignity

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Veteran actor-filmmaker Anupam Kher bumped into former India cricketer Anil Kumble at the airport and went on to not just heap praise on his sporting legacy but also his grace, humility, and deep-rooted connection to Indian culture.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he mentioned the geotag of the Chatrapati Shivaji Terminal in Mumbai.

The actor also shared a selfie with Kumble, who was regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history, took 619 wickets in Test cricket and was the third-highest wicket taker of all time at the time of his retirement in 2008.

The actor-filmmaker wrote in the caption:“Met #AnilKumble at the airport-and what a delightful surprise that was! Of course, the world knows him as one of India's finest cricketers. But beyond the legend of the game, I discovered once again what a wonderful human being he is-graceful, grounded and full of quiet dignity.”

Anupam mentioned that he had the privilege of listening to a beautiful Sanskrit recital by him and his wife Chethana.

“Recently, I had the privilege of listening to a beautiful Sanskrit recital by him and his wonderful wife Chethana. It was deeply moving and left a lasting impression on me.”

Anupam concluded:“In a time where we often rush past our roots, they are nurturing and celebrating our culture with such sincerity. They truly are cultural ambassadors of our heritage in the most elegant way. Jai Ho!”

On the work front, Anupam, who was recently seen in his own directorial“Tanvi The Great”, is set to reprise the role of Kamal Kishore Khosla in the second installment of the 2006 film“Khosla Ka Ghosla!”.

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the sequel will have some familiar names from the original drama, such as Boman Irani, Parvin Dabas, Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja, and Tara Sharma, along with some fresh faces such as Ravi Kishan.

In addition to this, he has also collaborated with acclaimed director Sooraj Barjatya for another exciting project.