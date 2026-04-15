Workers Protest Again In Noida Sector 63 Heavy Police Force Deployed

MENAFN - IANS) Noida, April 15 (IANS) Workers' protests resumed in Noida's Sector 63, Block A, on Wednesday, with a heavy deployment of police personnel in the area to maintain law and order.

A gathering of workers was reported at the site, which was subsequently dispersed by police teams present at the location.

The agitation over wage hikes has been continuing in Noida for the past few days.

On Tuesday, authorities had already stepped up security arrangements across several areas, with the administration maintaining heightened vigilance to prevent any untoward incidents.

As part of the clean-up and restoration efforts, small stones scattered during earlier protests are being removed from roads. Burnt tyres and other debris left behind by demonstrators are also being cleared.

In addition, preventive measures are being strengthened at industrial units. Barbed wire is being installed along company boundaries, and gates are being reinforced to enhance security.

Large hoardings have also been placed at factory entrances, informing workers that they are entitled to minimum wages, which will be paid accordingly.

The protests began on Monday, when factory workers across Noida launched demonstrations over low wages and pending demands for salary revisions. The situation turned violent in parts of the Phase 2 industrial area, where incidents of vandalism, stone-pelting and road blockades were reported.

Traffic movement was severely disrupted following the unrest, particularly on the Noida Link Road and routes connecting from the Chilla Border, leading to long delays for commuters travelling between Delhi and Noida.

In response to the situation, the Uttar Pradesh government announced a revision in minimum wages across different categories of workers. Police have also taken action to restore order, with around 300 people arrested so far.

Under the revised structure, monthly wages in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts have been increased significantly. Unskilled workers will now receive Rs 13,690, up from Rs 11,313.

Semi-skilled workers will earn Rs 15,059 compared to the earlier Rs 12,445, while skilled workers' wages have been raised from Rs 13,940 to Rs 16,868.

In other municipal corporation areas, unskilled workers will now get Rs 13,006, semi-skilled workers Rs 14,306, and skilled workers Rs 16,025. For the remaining districts, revised wages stand at Rs 12,356 for unskilled workers, Rs 13,591 for semi-skilled workers, and Rs 15,224 for skilled workers.

Officials said the revised interim wage rates include both basic pay and Dearness Allowance, and are aimed at addressing workers' concerns while restoring normalcy in the region.