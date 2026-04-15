G V Prakash Kumar's Next To Be Helmed By 'Joe' Director Hariharan Ram

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 15 (IANS) Two-time National Award winning music director, producer and actor G V Prakash will next play the lead in a film that is to be directed by Hariharan Ram, best known for having directed the critically acclaimed superhit film 'Joe'.

The film is to be produced by Lark Studios, which has delivered two blockbusters --Garudan and Maaman -- back-to-back, along with Parallel Universe Pictures. This upcoming film will be Lark Studios' third project.

Sources say pre-production work for the film has already started and is currently progressing at a brisk pace.

Malavika Manoj, who impressed audiences with her performance in 'Joe', plays the female lead opposite G.V. Prakash Kumar in this film. Sources disclosed that the film will present G V Prakash in a completely new dimension, for which he is undergoing intense preparation.

Cinematography for the film is to be handled by one of the best in business, Theni Eswar. The ace cinematographer is best known for his visually striking work in films like 'Karnan' and 'Vaazhai'. Talks are currently underway with prominent actors and technicians, sources say and add that an official announcement regarding the other members of the cast and crew will be made soon.

The film is scheduled to go on floors in June, with location scouting already underway.

For the unaware, Hariharan Ram gained widespread acclaim with his critically and commercially successful film 'Joe'. Sources say that G.V. Prakash Kumar, who was impressed by his distinctive storytelling, not only agreed to headline the project but also compose the music for the film.

G V Prakash, who is known as much for his acting as he is for his music, was recently in the news for having scored music for free for the superhit film 'Youth', which was directed by young actor-turned-director Ken Karunas. Ken Karunaas had disclosed how the two-time National Award winning music director came to his aid by not taking any salary at a time when no one was ready to place any faith in his abilities.

Ken Karunas said, "I told G V Prakash anna how nobody had any faith in my vision. He heard the script and scored the music, reimposing faith in me," the actor-turned-director said and disclosed that the music director did not take any money for scoring music for his film.

In fact, actor Dhanush had lauded G V Prakash for his altruistic act, saying, "Everybody will have it (referring to money), but they will not have the heart to give it (to others). You need to have a heart to give to others. Although you might have got to know Ken through me or through Karunas, you need to have a (generous) heart to say you will score music for free for his film. Not everybody has it. My appreciation to G V Prakash for not limiting friendship to just words but by showing it in his actions."