Russian Attack On Dnipro Sparks Fire, Woman Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Enemy forces struck Dnipro. An administrative building caught fire," the statement said.

Day of mourning declared in Dnipro for victims of rocket attack

Earlier, the Air Force had warned of a group of attack drones heading toward the city.

An air raid alert remains in effect in Dnipro.

Later, the regional administration updated the information, saying that a 29-year-old woman had been injured. Medics are providing her with the necessary assistance.

Photo for illustrative purposes