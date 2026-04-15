Russian Attack On Dnipro Sparks Fire, Woman Injured
"Enemy forces struck Dnipro. An administrative building caught fire," the statement said.Read also: Day of mourning declared in Dnipro for victims of rocket attack
Earlier, the Air Force had warned of a group of attack drones heading toward the city.
An air raid alert remains in effect in Dnipro.
Later, the regional administration updated the information, saying that a 29-year-old woman had been injured. Medics are providing her with the necessary assistance.
Photo for illustrative purposes
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