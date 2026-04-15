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Russian Attack On Dnipro Sparks Fire, Woman Injured

Russian Attack On Dnipro Sparks Fire, Woman Injured


2026-04-15 12:04:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Enemy forces struck Dnipro. An administrative building caught fire," the statement said.

Read also: Day of mourning declared in Dnipro for victims of rocket attack

Earlier, the Air Force had warned of a group of attack drones heading toward the city.

An air raid alert remains in effect in Dnipro.

Later, the regional administration updated the information, saying that a 29-year-old woman had been injured. Medics are providing her with the necessary assistance.

Photo for illustrative purposes

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UkrinForm

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