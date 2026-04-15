Russian Drone Attack On Cherkasy Injures At Least Three People
"A difficult night for the Cherkasy region: Russians launched attack drones at the region. In particular, we are recording the fall of enemy targets at several locations in the regional center," the statement said.
According to preliminary data, three people were injured in the attack, the regional administration said.Read also: Zelensky warns that large-scale air attack can take place overnight
All necessary emergency services are working at the scene.
Further details will be provided by the military later.
As was reported earlier, the number of people injured in the drone attack on Cherkasy has risen to 14, and a child was killed.
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