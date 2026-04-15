'Time For Diplomacy Over Escalation' In Middle East War, Says Guterres



As the war in the Middle East continues, the United Nations Secretary-General issued a passionate call for“serious negotiations” between the US and Iran to resume, warning that respect for international law“is being trampled” underfoot.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

NEW YORK, USA – Addressing journalists at UN Headquarters in New York outside the Security Council, António Guterres said that humanitarian and other legal obligations are being disregarded in the Middle East and elsewhere, breeding chaos, suffering and destruction. He said the theme of upholding international law would be a central theme of his visit this week to the UN's highest tribunal in the Hague – the International Court of Justice, amid hopes for renewed talks between Iran and the United States.

The crisis has caused death and devastation across the region, blocked shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for global trade in fuel, fertilizer and gas, and left thousands of workers stranded in vessels on the high seas.

Reaffirm, not retreat

“Justice is meant to be blind. But today, too many are choosing to turn a blind eye to justice itself,” the UN chief said.“Around the world – and starkly in the Middle East – respect for international law is being trampled.” He insisted that“this is not the moment to retreat from international law. It is the moment to reaffirm it.”

Message to the world

The ICJ – also known as the World Court – marks its 80th anniversary this week.

The UN's principal judicial organ is a pillar of the international legal order and it“has fulfilled that role with distinction” over this period.

However, the visit“is not simply about commemorating an anniversary. It is about sending an unmistakable message,” he said.“A message that the United Nations stands firmly behind the institutions and principles designed to protect peace, justice, sovereignty and human dignity,” he continued.“A message that international law applies to all States, without exception, and that respect for its rules is not optional. A message that in a world moving toward greater fragmentation and sharper power competition, international law is indispensable.”

Appeal for restraint

The secretary-general warned that“without it, instability spreads, mistrust deepens, and conflicts spiral out of control” – a situation that applies everywhere, but urgently to the conflict in the Middle East. He repeated his position that there is no military solution to the crisis, adding that peace agreements require persistent engagement and political will. He stressed that serious negotiations must resume, while international navigational rights and freedoms – including in the Strait of Hormuz – must be respected by all parties.

“ It is time for restraint and responsibility,” Guterres said.“It is time for diplomacy over escalation. It is time for a renewed commitment to international law.”

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