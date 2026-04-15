Cartago-San José Train Service Fully Restored

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After three weeks of essential maintenance and structural repairs, the Instituto Costarricense de Ferrocarriles (INCOFER) has officially resumed the train service connecting Cartago and San José. As of Monday, April 13, the tracks are once again clear, providing much-needed relief to thousands of daily commuters.

The suspension, which began on March 25, was not a simple delay but a strategic pause to address aging infrastructure. INCOFER technical teams focused their efforts on several key railway bridges that required urgent structural reinforcement.

The primary interventions took place at:



El Fierro

Oreamuno San Nicolás

These repairs ensure the long-term safety of the line and aim to prevent unplanned service interruptions during the upcoming rainy season.

The service has returned to its standard weekday timetable. Commuters can once again rely on the early morning departures starting at 5:25 a.m., as well as the full afternoon and evening rotations for the return trip to the“Vieja Metrópoli.”

Easing the Traffic Burden The absence of the train over the past few weeks led to a noticeable increase in congestion along Route 2 (Florencio del Castillo) and a surge in demand for bus services. With the train back in operation, over 7,000 daily passengers can once again enjoy a faster, more reliable alternative to the gridlock of the highway.

“Safety is our priority, and these works were non-negotiable for the stability of the route,” stated INCOFER officials.“We thank the public for their patience as we worked to secure a more robust transport network.”

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