Petrol, Diesel Prices On 15 April In Your City: Fuel Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

MENAFN - Live Mint) Petrol, diesel prices on 15 April in your city: Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily but these fuel prices remain largely unchanged on Wednesday, April 15. Today's petrol price in India is at ₹103.50 per litre, reflecting a slight decrease compared to yesterday's rate of ₹103.54. Over the past 10 days, fluctuations have been observed, with prices ranging between ₹103.50 and ₹103.54.

Meanwhile, today's diesel price in India stood at ₹90.03 per litre. No change recorded in diesel's price compared to yesterday. The rate has remained unchanged in India for the past 12 months in a row, keeping the price steady since 15th April 2025.

The ongoing West Asia conflict has caused disruption in the global fuel supply chain, causing an upward push in energy prices. However, India's retail inflation has largely remained insulated from the impact so far, according to a report by Crisil Intelligence.

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Due to an increase in food and fuel prices as a result of global fuel supply shortage, India's Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation rose by 3.4 per cent in March from 3.2 per cent in February. Highlighting the impact of the global energy shock, the report alleged that government measures helped cushion consumers from rising global fuel costs.

To shield households from price pressures, the Centre last month announced cuts on excise duty. Meanwhile, core inflation remained stable at 3.7 per cent. Moreover, correction in global prices of gold and silver helped contain overall inflation.

Brent crude rate today

Oil held a drop, with the US and Iran looking to arrange a second round of peace talks in the coming days, as a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continued to impede energy supplies vital for the world economy.

Brent crude futures fell 52 cents, or 0.55%, to $94.27 a barrel at 0054 GMT after falling 4.6% in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.04, or 1.1%, to $90.24 after dropping 7.9% the session before. Brent crude futures fell 52 cents, or 0.55%, to $94.27 a barrel at 0054 GMT after falling 4.6% in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.04, or 1.1%, to $90.24 after dropping 7.9% the session before.

Brent steadied above $94 a barrel after losing nearly 5% on Tuesday, while West Texas Intermediate was near $90. The objective is to hold more talks before a ceasefire expires next week, according to people familiar with the matter. One proposal is a return to Pakistan, though other venues are being considered.

President Donald Trump said talks could resume“over the next two days,” the New York Post reported. He saw the war as being“very close to over,” Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo said after interviewing the US leader.