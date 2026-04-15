Kevin Hart Shares 'Headless' Photos Of BFF Dwayne Johnson: These Pictures Came Out Great

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Hollywood actor Kevin Hart tickled the funny bone of many after he shared a hilarious“headless” picture of his best friend Dwayne Johnson and actor Jack Black from the CinemaCon 2026 event, quipping that the pictures have come out great.

Hart took to Instagram, where he shared a motley of images featuring him standing alongside Jack Black and a towering Johnson, whose entire head is missing owing to Hart's tiny frame compared to the former WWF star.

“Always good seeing my brothers @jackblack & @therock.... Buckle up because this Jumanji is special!!!!!!! P.S these pictures came out great Rules are Rule,” Hart wrote in the caption.

Hart and Johnson are known for their banter and their bromance globally. The two are loved by audience on screen as well.

It was on Tuesday, when the titled for the new Jumanji installment was announced the upcoming part is called 'Jumanji: The Open World'. The makers unveiled the title and first look at the CinemaCon 2026 in the Las Vegas.

The upcoming installment will bring back Hart as Franklin Finbar, Johnson as Dr. Bravestone, Jack Black as Professor Sheldon Oberon and Karen Gillan as Ruby Roundhouse.

Jumanji first released in 1995, was directed by Joe Johnston, based on the 1981 children's picture book by Chris Van Allsburg. The film is the first installment in the Jumanji film series and stars Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, David Alan Grier, Bonnie Hunt, Jonathan Hyde, and Bebe Neuwirth.

The story centers on a supernatural board game that unleashes jungle-based hazards on its players with each turn.

It was earlier this month when the actors wrapped up the shoot for the upcoming film, which will also have a tribute to the late star Robin Williams.

Talking about Hart, he shot to fame with his first breakthrough when Judd Apatow cast him in a recurring role on the TV series Undeclared. His Hart's comedic reputation continued to grow with the release of his first stand-up album I'm a Grown Little Man.

He has since released four more comedy albums, which includes Seriously Funny, Laugh at My Pain, Let Me Explain, and What Now?