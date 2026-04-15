Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: Ranveer Singh Starrer Nears One Month With Massive Rs. 1095 Cr

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its dream run at the box office, crossing ₹1095 crore in India by Day 27. Despite weekday slowdown trends, the film shows surprising stability

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, has managed to stay steady even in its fourth week. On Day 27 (Tuesday), the film earned ₹6.69 crore, taking its domestic total to ₹1095.31 crore.

The film's weekly breakdown reflects its strong momentum: ₹674.17 crore in week one, ₹263.85 crore in week two, and ₹110.60 crore in week three. Even as expected weekday dips occurred, the film's ability to sustain collections highlights its massive audience retention.

Like most commercial releases, the film witnessed fluctuations during weekdays but bounced back impressively over the weekend. It collected ₹7 crore on Friday, followed by a significant jump to ₹13 crore on Saturday and ₹14.50 crore on Sunday.

Although Monday saw a dip to ₹5.20 crore, the Tuesday numbers indicate that the film is still holding strong. Compared to newer releases like Dacoit: A Love Story, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, Dhurandhar 2 continues to dominate, with significantly higher daily earnings even in its fourth week.

Amid the film's success, discussions around cast salaries surfaced online. Actor Vivek Sinha, who portrayed Zahoor Mistry in the franchise, addressed rumours claiming he was paid up to ₹1 crore.

In a social media video, he dismissed the speculation, clarifying that the reported figures were exaggerated and he did not receive such high compensation. The film also features notable actors like R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

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