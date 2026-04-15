Kerala: Two Arrested In Kannur With Rs 2.65 Crore Unaccounted Cash

Keralam Police seized 2.65 crore rupees in unaccounted cash from a car and arrested two men from Thalassery in Kannur on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Ajmal K from Peringathur and O P Sabith from Puliyanambam.

Details of the Interception

According to Town SHO Inspector Kylasnath S B, the police acted on a tip-off received from Thalassery ASP Nandagopan M. The interception took place around 3:40 am when a Kannur-registered Hyundai Venue, travelling from Karnataka, was stopped by officials. During the inspection, police found the cash hidden inside a specially designed compartment between the driver's seat and the rear seat. The concealed cavity contained bundles of ₹500 and ₹200 currency notes.

Charges and Investigation

The two accused have been booked under Section 112 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with petty organised crime. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

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