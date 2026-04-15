Bhooth Bangla To Housefull 5: A Look At Akshay Kumar's Longest Movies By Runtime

Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is grabbing attention as excitement builds around its release. With a new song out, advance bookings open, and a paid preview set for April 16, fans are eagerly waiting.

Akshay Kumar has starred in countless films throughout his career. Some of these movies have had surprisingly long runtimes. With 'Bhooth Bangla' about to release, we take a look at his longest films to date.

Akshay Kumar's film 'Bhooth Bangla' is set to release on April 17, with a special paid preview on April 16. Director Priyadarshan's movie has a runtime of 2 hours and 54 minutes.

Akshay Kumar's 2014 film 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty' was a big hit. Director A.R. Murugadoss made this film, which had a runtime of 2 hours and 50 minutes.Akshay Kumar's 2024 film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie, with a runtime of 2 hours and 44 minutes, unfortunately flopped at the box office.Director Tarun Mansukhani's film 'Housefull 5', which came out in 2025, is also one of Akshay's longest films. This multi-starrer movie was a hit and had a runtime of 2 hours and 45 minutes.Akshay Kumar's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' also makes the list of his longer films. Director Shree Narayan Singh's movie was a hit and had a runtime of 2 hours and 41 minutes.

Director Neeraj Pandey's film 'Baby', which was released in 2015, starred Akshay Kumar in the lead. The movie was a hit and its runtime was 2 hours and 39 minutes.