ECI Acting Beyond Constitutional Authority: DMK MP Wilson On DVAC

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP and senior advocate P. Wilson criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the appointment related to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), alleging that the poll body is exceeding its constitutional mandate.

Speaking to ANI, Wilson said the Election Commission was acting "beyond constitutional authority" and warned that such actions amount to overreach. He said, "On this DVAC appointment, I'll tell you one thing.... the Election Commission of India is thinking that they are a super constitutional authority."

ECI's Role Limited to Conducting Elections

Questioning the powers of the Commission, he added, "What is your role under the Constitution? Can you meddle or tinker with the administration of Tamil Nadu?" Wilson argued that the Election Commission's authority is limited only to the conduct of elections and not administrative postings or appointments. "You can only do transfer, postings to the extent of conduct of elections," he said.

Can ECI Transfer Chief Justice, Advocate General?

He further questioned whether such powers could extend to other constitutional or administrative posts, stating, "Tomorrow, can our Chief Justice of Madras High Court be transferred? Can they transfer Advocate General?" Calling the move unprecedented, he said the Election Commission cannot assume administrative control over state institutions. "They should know the limits... the power on the Election Commission is only to the extent of conduct of elections," Wilson said.

Appointment 'Motivated'

He also alleged that the appointment in question was "motivated" and raised concerns over the selection process. "Certainly. How can you bring a person who is facing so many corruption charges, who is found not fit even by the Central government itself?" he said.

'Withdraw Order Immediately'

Wilson further stated that the Election Commission should immediately withdraw such orders, calling them "void ab initio" and beyond jurisdiction. "The Election Commission should immediately withdraw that, and it is void ab initio. You don't have power beyond the election, beyond the Model Code of Conduct," he added. (ANI)

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