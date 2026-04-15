PM Modi Greets Himachal Pradesh On Statehood Day, Lauds Its Culture

PM Modi Extends Himachal Day Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to the people of Himachal Pradesh on statehood Day, highlighting the state's rich traditions, cultural heritage, and the humility and diligence of its people. He also prayed for a bright and prosperous future for all families in the state.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Heartfelt greetings of Himachal Day to all the residents of Himachal. This sacred land of the gods holds a special identity due to its rich traditions, unparalleled cultural heritage, and the diligence, sense of duty, and humility of the people here. On this auspicious occasion, I pray for a bright future for all the families of the state." समस्त हिमाचलवासियों को हिमाचल दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। यह पावन देवभूमि अपनी समृद्ध परंपराओं, अनुपम सांस्कृतिक धरोहर और यहां के लोगों की कर्मठता, कर्तव्यनिष्ठा और विनम्रता के कारण विशेष पहचान रखती है। इस पुनीत अवसर पर मैं प्रदेश के सभी परिवारजनों के उज्ज्वल भविष्य की कामना करता... - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2026

Himachal Day is celebrated on April 15 every year. It was on this day in 1948 that the state of Himachal Pradesh came into existence. On December 18, 1970, the State of Himachal Pradesh Act was passed by the Parliament, and the new state came into being on January 25, 1971. Himachal then became the eighteenth state of the Indian Union. This event is marked by the public holiday of Statehood Day in Himachal Pradesh on January 25th, every year.

PM Modi's Karnataka Visit

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Karnataka on April 15. At around 11 AM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira at Sri Kshetra Adichunchanagiri in Mandya district. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, according to the official release from the Prime Minister's Office.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also jointly release the book titled "Saundarya Lahari and Shiva Mahimna Stotram" along with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda ji.

About Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira

Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira is a memorial dedicated to the revered seer, Sri Sri Sri Dr. Balagangadharanatha Mahaswamiji, the 71st Pontiff of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math. Constructed in the traditional Dravidian architectural style, the Mandira stands as a tribute to the life and legacy of the late seer.

The Mandira is envisioned not only as a place of reverence but also as a source of inspiration for future generations. (ANI)

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