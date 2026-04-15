PM Modi, CM Dhami's Strong Bond At Delhi-Dehradun Corridor Launch

PM Modi Praises 'Hardworking, Youthful' CM Dhami

The strong bonding between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was once again on display during the inauguration of the Rs 12,000 crore Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor. In his address, the Prime Minister used words like "popular," "hardworking," and "youthful" to describe CM Dhami. During the public gathering, while Nitin Gadkari was addressing the crowd on Wednesday, PM Modi and Dhami were seen engaging in a brief conversation, with PM Modi listening attentively to the Chief Minister. Additionally, three elements stood out once again in the presence of Prime Minister Modi--his Brahmakamal cap, the use of short Garhwali and Kumaoni phrases in his speech, and his emotional connection with the progress of Uttarakhand.

Modi's Deep Connection with Uttarakhand

At the inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, the Prime Minister once again demonstrated his deep association with the development of the state. In his speeches, PM Modi had established a strong local connection with skill. Whether the attire, language style, or references to local places, he paid close attention to every detail, according to an official statement. "This is why words from regional dialects like bhula-bhuliyon, sayana, aama, and baba found prominent mention at the beginning of his speech this time as well," the statement read.

He also specifically mentioned the blessings of Maa Datkali in the construction of the expressway, adding that Dehradun is under her divine grace. The Prime Minister recalled the Santla Mata Temple located in the adjoining region of Uttar Pradesh. He further created a powerful local connection by referring to traditions and sacred sites such as the Haridwar Kumbh, Nanda Raj Jat, Panch Badri, Panch Kedar, and Panch Prayag.

Rs 12,000 Crore Delhi-Dehradun Corridor Inaugurated

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor worth Rs 12,000 crore, marking the completion of a 213 km long access-controlled highway connecting Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Project to Reduce Travel Time Significantly

With the aim of reducing the travel time between the national capital and Dehradun from six hours to approximately two-and-a-half to three hours, the corridor traverses through three states. According to the Prime Minister's office, implementation of the project also includes the construction of 10 interchanges, three Railway Over Bridges (ROBs), four major bridges, and 12 wayside amenities to enable seamless high-speed connectivity.

Focus on Safety and Wildlife Protection

The corridor is equipped with an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) to provide a safer and more efficient travel experience for commuters. Keeping in view the ecological sensitivity, rich biodiversity, and wildlife in the region, the corridor has been designed with several features aimed at significantly reducing man-animal conflict.

Boosting Regional Economy

The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will play a pivotal role in strengthening regional economic growth by enhancing connectivity between major tourism and economic centres as well as opening new avenues for trade and development across the region. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)