UP Weather LATEST Update: Severe Heatwave Conditions Push Temperatures Close To 41°C Across Cities

Uttar Pradesh faces intense heat on April 15, 2026, with clear skies and no rain. Temperatures may reach 41°C, with dry winds and harsh afternoon sun increasing risk of heat stress across major cities.

Major cities in Uttar Pradesh will see clear skies and bright sunshine on April 15, 2026. There's zero chance of rain or clouds anywhere. The day will start off warm, but the afternoon sun is going to be quite harsh. Temperatures will hover between 36°C and 40°C. Expect dry weather and stronger hot winds, which could lead to heat stress.Agra will see a maximum temperature of 40°C and a minimum of 22°C. The mercury in Lucknow will touch 39°C, while Kanpur will record 38°C. Prayagraj is set to be one of the hottest cities, with temperatures possibly hitting 40°C. Noida will be slightly better off, but the heat will still be felt as temperatures reach 36°C. All cities will have clear skies, and with humidity between 60% and 70%, it's going to feel quite sticky.The April heat is really picking up across Uttar Pradesh now. Stepping out in the afternoon could be a struggle because of the intense sun. Agra and Prayagraj are likely to experience heatwave-like conditions, what we often call 'loo'. Kanpur and Lucknow can also expect hot winds. While Noida gets a little relief, the heat will definitely be felt there too. A rising UV Index means it can affect your skin and health.Experts advise everyone to avoid going outdoors between 12 PM and 4 PM. It's extremely important to drink enough water to stay hydrated. Wearing light-coloured and cotton clothes will be much more comfortable. Children and the elderly need special attention as they are more affected by the heat. If you must go out, make sure to use an umbrella, a cap, and sunscreen.Temperatures in Uttar Pradesh are expected to climb even higher in the coming days. Between April 16 and 20, the mercury could touch 41°C, especially in cities like Agra and Prayagraj. Lucknow and Kanpur will also face more intense heat. There are no signs of any major weather changes or rain for now. It's clear that the second week of April is bringing a spell of severe heat.