Rongali Bihu: PM Modi Extends Greetings For Assamese New Year Festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings on the occasion of Rongali Bihu, the Assamese New Year.

Rongali Bihu is one of the most important and sacred festivals of Assam, marking the arrival of spring and the beginning of the agricultural season. It is celebrated with traditional songs, feasts, and community gatherings. The festival brings joy, renewal, and agricultural prosperity, especially among the farmers

PM Modi's Bihu Greetings

In an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Rongali Bihu greetings to you all!"

"This vibrant festival celebrates new beginnings, prosperity and the spirit of togetherness. This festival beautifully showcases the Assamese culture, which is gaining popularity all across. I pray for a year filled with success, happiness and wonderful health," a photo attached to the post read.

Week-long Celebrations Begin with Goru Bihu

Assam began the week-long celebration of Rongali Bihu, the state's biggest festival, with the traditional Goru Bihu (Cattle Bihu) on Tuesday. Goru Bihu has been observed on the first day of Rongali Bihu.

On this special day, considered one of the most significant celebrations in a farmer's life, the villagers clean and bathe their ploughing bulls and dairy cows, including the revered "khirati" cows, as part of rituals for the prosperity and well-being of the cattle.

Bulls and cows are bathed with a paste made of fresh turmeric, black lentils, other ingredients, and fed with gourds and brinjals and provided with new attaching ropes. People also sing traditional songs to the cattle, "Lao kha, bengena kha, bosore bosore barhi ja, maar xoru, baper xoru, toi hobi bor bor goru" (means "Eat gourd, eat brinjal, grow year by year, your mother is small, your father is small, but you will become a large, strong cow").

Worship of cattle on this occasion means showing respect and gratitude to the cattle, bulls, that are important parts of farming and daily life. (ANI)

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