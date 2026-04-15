Tawi Riverfront Project Phase-I Worth Rs 156 Crore Unveiled In Jammu

LG Sinha Dedicates Tawi Riverfront to Public

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha dedicated the Tawi Riverfront Project (Phase-I), developed at a cost of Rs 156 crore, to the public on the occasion of Baisakhi.

In Phase-1 of the Tawi Riverfront Project, Jammu Smart City Limited has developed promenades on the left bank, right bank, and the central island, creating four continuous stretches for walking, jogging, and cycling. A dedicated ghat area has also been developed for the sacred Tawi Aarti.

"Our vision is to create inclusive, accessible, and enriching spaces for every citizen. The Tawi Riverfront embodies this ethos with a seamless blend of tradition and modernity, where development harmonises with nature," the Lieutenant Governor said.

New Urban Initiatives Launched

The Lieutenant Governor was attending the 3-day-long Tawi Mahotsav, organised by Jammu Smart City Limited, where he joined the citizens for the Tawi Aarti, and launched a series of transformative urban initiatives aimed at elevating the overall environment of the Tawi riverfront and the surrounding area.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor laid the foundation stone for a 4-lane connecting road to the right Bank with a bridge to decongest a critical stretch of the city and directly connect Bhagwati Nagar rotary with Jewel Chowk. The development of green spaces along the top promenade of the Left Bank was also launched by the Lieutenant Governor. The one-kilometre stretch will transform Tawi Riverfront into an ideal urban space and a vibrant hotspot for residents and tourists.

Future Development and Economic Transformation

The Lieutenant Governor said under the Urban Challenge Fund, two major initiatives are being taken up: real estate monetisation of Phase-I and the extension of the riverfront from Bikram Chowk Bridge to Har Ki Paudi. He emphasised that these initiatives will play a pivotal role in transforming the Tawi riverfront into a vibrant tourist destination, a premier recreational hub, and a dynamic economic centre.

LG Highlights Jammu's Cultural and Spiritual Legacy

The Lieutenant Governor observed that our culture holds that cities along rivers retain even the winds infused with timeless values. "Jammu embodies this truth. This ancient temple town is the heart of spirituality, culture and a living metaphor. For millennia, this land has beckoned saints, philosophers, and artists, enriching itself with their cultural and spiritual legacies. Over the past five-six years, under Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's leadership, we have strived to amplify Jammu's grandeur and cultural consciousness," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that culture thrives only when lived and passed to the next generation through its values. "Those who built this city did not build it for themselves alone. They built it with confidence and trust that those who followed would understand and honour this priceless inheritance. The measure of a life is not what you gathered, but what you gave. Not what society offered you, but what you returned to it," he further said.

Anti-Drug Pledge and Felicitation

The Lieutenant Governor administered the Anti-Drug Pledge to the citizens. He also felicitated the winners of the traditional dangal.

Dignitaries in Attendance

Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament; Sat Sharma, Member of Parliament and President, Bharatiya Janata Party, J & K; Satish Sharma, Minister for Youth Services & Sports; Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in J & K Legislative Assembly; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department; Ms. Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu; Devansh Yadav, Municipal Commissioner Jammu and CEO Jammu Smart City Limited and senior officials were present.

Members of the Legislative Assembly-Yudhvir Sethi, Arvind Gupta, Vikram Randhawa and Surinder Bhagat; Rajesh Gupta; President Vishwa Hindu Parishad (J & K and Ladakh); religious leaders; prominent citizens and people from all walks of life also attended the Tawi Mahotsav. (ANI)

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