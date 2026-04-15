UPSC Success: Pulkit Jain Cracks Exam After 4 Failures, Secures AIR 242 Know His Study Strategy

Pulkit Jain UPSC Success Story: Pulkit Jain, from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, comes from a very simple background. His father runs a small kirana shop, and his mother is a homemaker. But even in this ordinary setting, Pulkit always dreamt of doing something big. For him, it wasn't just about getting a job. He wanted to give his family a new identity and earn respect in society. This desire kept pushing him forward. Here's the story of his UPSC success, his preparation strategy, and his amazing trick to stay motivated.

Pulkit Jain's perspective changed during graduation, decided to crack UPSC

Pulkit did his BSc in Biotechnology from Excellence College, Bhopal. In his early college years, his goal wasn't very clear. But as he moved forward in his studies, he started thinking seriously about his career. During his final year of graduation, he realised that the Civil Services was the path to make his dreams come true. This thought slowly turned into a strong resolve.

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After many failures in UPSC, Pulkit Jain finally got a big win

Pulkit Jain's UPSC success came after a long and hard struggle. He didn't just appear once or twice, but four times. In this journey, he reached the Mains stage three times and faced the interview board twice. Each time, he learned from his mistakes and kept improving. Finally, in 2025, he secured an All India Rank of 242 in the UPSC CSE. This victory was the result of his patience, hard work, and consistent efforts.

Pulkit Jain's UPSC preparation formula: Kept it simple, but effective

Pulkit believed that the simpler you keep your UPSC preparation, the better it is. Instead of making his studies complicated, he focused on strengthening his basics. Understanding previous years' question papers and having a strong grip on current affairs were key parts of his strategy. He never tried to collect too many books. Instead, he read limited resources again and again to understand them deeply.

Different strategies for UPSC Prelims and Mains

Pulkit Jain adapted his strategy for each stage of the exam. For the Prelims, he practised a lot and gave nearly 100 mock tests. This helped him understand the paper pattern and improve his time management. For the Mains, he made it a habit to write answers every day. Daily answer writing made his thinking clearer and improved his writing skills, which is extremely important for this stage.

Studied 13 hours for UPSC... but in a smart way

During his preparation, Pulkit Jain studied for long hours, but it wasn't just about the number of hours. It was about studying smartly. While preparing for Prelims, he would study late into the night, sometimes staying up until 4 AM. He studied for about 13 hours every day. But during the Mains, he made his schedule a bit more organised. He followed a fixed routine from 7 AM to 1 AM, taking short breaks in between to avoid burnout.

The biggest challenge: FOMO and comparison

Apart from studies, Pulkit's biggest challenge was a mental one. During his preparation, he often had to deal with issues like FOMO and comparing himself to others. When you see people around you moving ahead, it's natural to feel a bit lost. But he kept telling himself to stay focused on his own goal. This mental strength helped him stay in the race for the long haul.

Taking breaks was also part of the UPSC preparation strategy

Pulkit adopted a special practice that many aspirants tend to ignore. He gave himself a short break after every stage of the exam. Sometimes, he would go on a short trip to refresh his mind. These breaks helped him stay mentally balanced, and he returned to his studies with new energy every time.

From Science to Humanities for UPSC: The change wasn't easy

Switching from a science background in Biotechnology to Humanities wasn't easy for him. It took him time to understand the new subjects, but he slowly adapted to the change. Also, because of the long preparation period, his social life took a hit, and he grew distant from his friends. However, he saw it as a necessary sacrifice for his goal and kept moving forward.

A big decision: Skipped the IFoS interview

That same year, Pulkit Jain had also qualified for the IFoS (Indian Forest Service) interview, which is a huge achievement in itself. But he made the tough decision to skip it so he could focus completely on the UPSC Civil Services exam. It wasn't an easy choice, but he prioritised his main goal, and that decision ultimately paid off with his success.

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