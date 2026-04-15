Chirag Paswan Visits Ailing Uncle Pashupati Paras In Hospital, Calls Him Father-Figure

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 15 (IANS) Former Union Minister and RLJP chief Pashupati Kumar Paras was admitted to a private hospital in Patna after he suddenly fell ill and experienced breathing difficulties.

He is currently undergoing treatment, and doctors are closely monitoring his condition.

Upon receiving news of his uncle's hospitalisation, Union Minister Chirag Paswan rushed to Sai Hospital in Kankarbagh to meet him.

In a touching gesture, Chirag Paswan first sought blessings by touching his uncle's feet and then embraced him.

He interacted with doctors to get a detailed update on Paras's health and expressed hope for his speedy recovery.

Supporters of Pashupati Paras also gathered at the hospital to inquire about his condition.

Speaking to the media, Chirag Paswan said that Pashupati Paras is like a father figure to him.

He emphasised that beyond political differences, his visit was a personal one.

“Politics is separate, but I have come here as a son to check on his health,” he said.

The relationship between Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras had deteriorated after the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan, leading to a split in the Lok Janshakti Party in 2021.

Paras led one faction, while Chirag Paswan formed his own party, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Despite the earlier political rift, recent interactions suggest a thaw in relations, raising speculation about possible reconciliation in the future.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Lok Janshakti Party won six seats in Bihar.

In 2021, the party split into two factions led by Paras and Chirag.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chirag Paswan's party won five seats in Bihar under the NDA, after which he became a Union Minister.

In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, his party contested 29 seats and secured 19 victories.

Doctors have not released detailed medical information yet, but sources indicate that Pashupati Paras is stable and responding to treatment.