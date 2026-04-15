Gold Price Rises Again Today On Poila Baisakh, 15Th April: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City

Gold Rate Today: Global market buzz and hopes of a US-Iran ceasefire have made gold shine brighter. Today, on April 15, gold prices are hovering near the ₹1,54,868 level. In cities like Chennai, gold has shot past ₹1.53 lakh

If you live in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, you'll be paying the highest price for gold today. Here, the price of 24-carat pure gold has touched ₹1,53,380 per 10 grams. The rate for 22-carat gold, used for making jewellery, has also crossed the ₹1,40,600 mark.

For people in the nation's capital, there's some relief compared to Chennai. In Delhi, the rate for 24-carat gold is ₹1,39,900 per 10 grams today. The prices for 22-carat and 18-carat gold have also remained stable here.

Gold prices in Mumbai are holding steady. Here, 24-carat gold is priced at ₹1,52,460 per 10 grams. The most popular 22-carat gold for jewellery is selling for ₹1,39,750.

In Kolkata, West Bengal, gold prices are also staying above the ₹1.52 lakh mark. The rate for 24-carat gold today is ₹1,52,460. However, Kolkata is showing a slightly different trend for 18-carat gold, with its price holding around ₹1,39,750.

The scene is quite hot for gold in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. You will have to pay ₹1,52,610 for 24-carat gold here today. Meanwhile, the price of 22-carat gold is running at around ₹1,39,900.

Patna in Bihar has seen a slight increase in gold prices. The rate for 24-carat gold here is ₹1,52,510 per 10 grams. If you want to buy 22-carat gold, its price today is around ₹1,39,800. The rate for 18-carat gold here is close to ₹1,14,390.

The IT hubs of Bengaluru and Hyderabad are seeing gold rates similar to Mumbai. In both cities, 24-carat gold is trading at ₹1,52,460. The price for 18-carat gold is around ₹1,14,340, which is a good deal for people looking for a gold base for diamond jewellery on a budget.

Disclaimer: The gold rates mentioned in this article are based on data from local bullion markets and figures released by IBJA. These prices do not include GST, TCS, and making charges, so the rates at your city's jeweller might differ. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment.