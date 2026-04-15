8Th Pay Commission Jobs: No Exam, Salary Up To ₹1.80 Lakh! Work Just 6 Days A Month! Apply Now!

The 8th Pay Commission is hiring experts for high-paying roles without exams. With flexible work options, candidates can earn up to ₹1.80 lakh monthly, even by working just a few days each month.

Are you looking for a government job with a great salary? Then this news is for you. The 8th Pay Commission has a super job opportunity. You can earn a fat paycheck working just six days a month. Let's find out how to apply.

So, who can apply for this 8th Pay Commission job? As per the government order from April 10, 2026, the commission needs experts to review the salary, pension, and allowances of Central Government employees. They are hiring people in three categories based on experience and age. If your age is between 32 and 45, you can apply depending on your qualifications.

The 8th Pay Commission has opened these positions: Senior Consultant (10 years experience, max age 45), Consultant (6 years experience, max age 40), and Young Professional (4 years experience, max age 32).

A key point to note: your age and experience will be calculated as of April 1, 2026.

The salary is the biggest plus point of this job. You can choose between full-time or part-time work. A Senior Consultant gets ₹1,80,000 per month for a full-time role.

If you work 12 days a month, you get ₹90,000, and for just 6 days, you get ₹45,000.

Similarly, a Consultant's full-time salary is ₹1,20,000, with part-time options paying ₹60,000 (12 days) and ₹30,000 (6 days).

Young Professionals get ₹90,000 for full-time, ₹45,000 for 12 days, and ₹22,500 for 6 days.

You don't have to write any exam for this job. A committee of the Commission's senior officials will review your application and call eligible candidates straight for an interview. The committee's decision will be final. Just remember, this is a contract job, not a permanent one.Selected professionals will have to help the 8th Pay Commission. Your work will involve analysing employee salary structures, studying past data, doing legal research, and collecting data from various ministries. Basically, you will help decide the future salary hikes for Central Government employees.There are no other allowances; you only get the salary. The commission won't provide DA, HRA, medical cover, or phone bill reimbursements. They will give you office space, but you have to bring your own laptop and phone. Also, the commission can fire you without any notice for poor performance or indiscipline. If you have research and data analysis experience, don't wait! Just visit the official website to submit your application form and documents.